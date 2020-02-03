Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Lansing - Ross F. Sherman, of Lansing, MI, born August 9, 1937 in Ferrisburg, MI, passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 82. Ross served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, retired from General Motors and worked in dental art during his retirement. He was an avid golfer, bowler, enjoyed reading westerns and traveling to the Upper Peninsula.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie (Scott), daughters, Shelley and Sheryl Sherman, grandsons, Bryan (Jessica) McShaw and Bradley (Morgan) Sherman, great grandson, Liam McShaw, great granddaughter, Jolene; brothers, Terry (Karen) and Craig. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence (Jones) Sherman, grandson Daniel, 3 stepsisters: Marilyn Greenhoe, Anita Bissell and Jody Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post 4090, 1324 E. Bridge St., Portland, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and the Mother Teresa House. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at

www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
