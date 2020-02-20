|
Dr. Rowland William Hinds
Lansing - Age 58, our loving husband and father passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020. Born January 25, 1962 in Saginaw, MI the son of William and Joyce Hinds. He graduated from St. Peter and Paul High School in Saginaw, MI, and Michigan State University with a B.S. in Biology and later from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Hinds completed his residency in family medicine at Ingham Medical Center where he was co-chief resident. He was in private practice for over 20 years and was an Associate Clinical Professor with M.S.U. College of Osteopathic Medicine. He enjoyed sports, especially football and golf. Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Brenda A. Hinds; 3 children, Taylor (Ryan Keeton) Hinds, Madison Hinds, and Brandon Hinds; sisters, Patricia Taylor, Jeannene Hurley, and Theresa (Terry) Coburn; brother, Roger (Minerva) Hinds; in-laws, Dr. Robert and Camille VanSickle; sister-in-law, Nicole McCarthy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Marcinko. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. Thursday at the church with the Funeral Liturgy at10:30 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Lansing Food Bank in memory of Dr. Hinds. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020