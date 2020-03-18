Services
Lansing - Roy was born 9/12/1952, and earned his Masters Degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Purdue University. Roy work in Chemistry and computers, retiring in 2019 from the MPHI. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Nathan, his sister Paulette Nichols, his mother Nancy Myers, and Stepfather, Arthur Myers. He is succeeded by his wife, Lois, His youngest son Michael, Michael's wife Katie, and his 2 Grandchildren Payton and Preston. Please visit www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com for an expanded obituary, memorial service plans, and memorial gift charities.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
