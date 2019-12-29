Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Matteson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy A. Matteson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy A. Matteson Obituary
Roy A. Matteson

Lansing - Roy A. Matteson, age 72 passed away at Sparrow Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Roy was born on December 9, 1947 in Lansing, MI the son of Ernest L. and Christine (Marande) Matteson. Roy graduated from Waverly High School and earned his Associates degree at L.C.C. He worked as a machinist at Enprotech Industrial Technologies in Lansing for 47 years. He loved his work, farming and machinery, and most of all time with his family and friends. Surviving him is his brother, Ralph (Olga) Matteson of St. Johns, niece Kim and nephew Eric.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Timothy Bayer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019, 4-7 P.M. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8990 Church Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -