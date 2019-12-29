|
|
Roy A. Matteson
Lansing - Roy A. Matteson, age 72 passed away at Sparrow Hospital on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Roy was born on December 9, 1947 in Lansing, MI the son of Ernest L. and Christine (Marande) Matteson. Roy graduated from Waverly High School and earned his Associates degree at L.C.C. He worked as a machinist at Enprotech Industrial Technologies in Lansing for 47 years. He loved his work, farming and machinery, and most of all time with his family and friends. Surviving him is his brother, Ralph (Olga) Matteson of St. Johns, niece Kim and nephew Eric.
Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Timothy Bayer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019, 4-7 P.M. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8990 Church Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019