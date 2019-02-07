Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Roy Fineis
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lansing, MI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lansing - Roy C. Fineis, age 90, died Tuesday, February 5, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (Dexter), as well as his children, Mark (Lisa) Fineis, Theresa (Frank) Koenigsknecht, and Steve (Angie) Fineis. He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin (JuHyun) Fineis, Kylie Fineis, Beth, Sarah and Laura Koenigsknect, Adam and Evan Fineis and great-grandchildren Elladee Bozzo and Kyle Fineis, his brother, Lyle (Brunswick, Georgia) and sister, Erma Kelley (San Diego, California)

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna, sister, Ann Fineis, and son, Keith. Roy was a lifelong Lansing resident. After serving in the Army, he worked at Darling Builders Supply and then Boichot Concrete. Roy loved working with his hands and helping anyone in need. His family was very blessed to have him in their lives. Visitation will be on Friday, February 8, at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel, from 2:30-4:30 and 6:00-8:30 pm.The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 9, at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing, Michigan. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
