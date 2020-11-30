Roy E. Quick
St. Johns - Roy E. Quick died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born March 2, 1957 in St. Johns, MI the son of James and Dorothy (Parks) Quick. Roy was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1975. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, enjoyed fishing and was a talented woodworker. During his working career he was a self employed carpenter. Surviving are his parents, Jim and Dorothy Quick; three sisters, Kathy (John) Harmon, Bonnie (Jeff) Hettler and Dianne Toth (Jesse Case) and a grandson, Dylan. He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon, nephew, Jim Harmon and brother-in-law, Tim Toth. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions the family has decided to have private services. Memorials may be made to Peter's Sunny Day Foundation 12741 Ospreys Way DeWitt, MI 48820 / www.peterssunnyday.com
. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.