Roy Ellis
Lansing - Roy Edward Ellis, 79, of Lansing, Michigan passed in peace on November 22, 2020. Roy was born to Rev. Arzo and Rev. Easeline Ellis. He worked for 20 years as a corrections officer in Ionia, Michigan. He was also a Vietnam War Veteran in the U.S. Army. Roy enjoyed jazz music and was a gifted pianist. He cherished time spent with family and friends. He is survived by his six children, Annette (Michael) Trammel, Roy Ellis Jr., Theresa Marquez, Sharonda (Walter) Rush, Lisa Byrd, and Rochelle (Gerald) Haug; his sisters, Hazel Sturdivant and Corrine Ford; brother, Rev. Tim Ellis; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A viewing will be held at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W St Joseph St, Lansing, on Sunday, November 29, from 1-4 p.m. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, November 30 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan. Condolences can be made online at https://www.rileyfuneralhome.com/
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Roy's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
.