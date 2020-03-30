|
Roy Peter Smith
Fowler - Roy Peter Smith, 83, of Fowler, MI, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Lansing, MI.
Due to the current health concerns, a Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, with Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Roy was born in Pewamo, MI on July 8, 1936, the son of Reynold and Irene (Schueller) Smith. He graduated from Pewamo High School with the class of 1954. Roy served his country in the United States Army. He was an electrician for General Motors for 42 years, retiring in 1997.
Roy married Arline Rose Kloeckner on June 25, 1960 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI. They celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to her passing on July 3, 2016. Together they were members of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Roy loved serving his community in numerous capacities including 50 years on the Dallas Twp Fire Department with many years as chief. He was on the Fowler Village Council, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. Roy could often be found helping others with their electrical needs.
Roy was a proud Husband, Dad and Grandpa. He was very involved in the lives of his family. He was always ready to offer a helping hand and attend activities.
Roy is survived by 4 children: LuAnn Renney of Eaton Rapids; Geralynn (David) Jackson of Lansing; Eric (Tricia) Smith of Grand Ledge; and Jeremy Smith of Fowler; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Patricia Smith, Wilma (George) Whitehead, and Judith (David) Thelen; brother Peter (Linda) Smith, and sisters-in-law: Sue Smith and Mary Jane Smith. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arline Smith, son Kevin Smith, siblings: Arlene (Hilary) Schafer, Delbert Smith, Alice Smith, Catherine Smith, Dennis Smith, and Joyce Thelen. Roy will be dearly missed by his old hunting buddies.
Memorials may be made to Dallas Twp Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020