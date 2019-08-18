|
|
Royall H. Miller
St. Johns - Royall H. Miller, 88 of St. Johns, MI passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor after a long illness. He was born February 10, 1931 to John F. and Martha B. (Sommers) Miller, of Fowler, MI. Royall was a member of Shepardsville United Methodist Church and a former UAW member. He was a retired GM Final Assembly employee with 30 years of service and managed his own farm. On May 12, 1951 he married Treva Rinckey and she preceded him in death in February of this year. He was also predeceased by one son, Curtis, 5 brothers, Vernon, Walter, Jack, Robert and Ernest and two sisters, Marie and Elaine. Surviving are two sons, Douglas (Susan) and Barry (Jan); daughter-in-law, Debra Miller; grandchildren, Amy Miller, Julie Metcalfe, Tracie Perkins, Troy Miller, Ryan Miller, Lindsay Miller, Sara Miller, Ben Miller, Amy Brudnyak, Lisa LeClair; 14 great grandchildren and one brother, Hugh Miller. A memorial service will be held for Royall at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Shepardsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Judy Hazle officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Shepardsville United Methodist Church. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019