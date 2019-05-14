|
|
Ruby Kelly
- - Ruby was born on May 27, 1928 in Jackson MI to Grace and Bruce Ames. Upon her Mother's passing Ruby was adopted by her Aunt Ruby and Uncle Alexander Schultz. Ruby was a graduate of Okemos High School and worked for many years as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Michael Leary. Ruby married Jim Kelly on December 28, 1957 and they enjoyed 57 years of wedded bliss.
Ruby had two children, William and Tracy (Andy) Snyder, four grandchildren Alicia (Matt) Williams, Megan Kelly, Sarah (Ivan) Gonzalez, Mandy Kelly and one great grandchild (Miles) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby passed away on May the 6th and was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, son and spouse.
A Memorial website has been established at https://tributes.com/RubyKelly
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Casteel family, missionaries who were dear to Ruby and Jim, https://www.leap-intl.org/donate.
Services will be held at Central Free Methodist Church in Lansing, May 16th at 11am for both Ruby and her spouse Jim, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2015.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2019