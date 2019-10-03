|
Ruby Lee Williams
Lansing - Ruby Lee Williams, Lansing, 92, went to her Heavenly home on her 92nd birthday, September 30, 2019. Ruby was born to Robert Hugh and Leora (Sparkman) Ramsey September 30, 1927 in Willard, Missouri. She married Charles Lyle Williams June 7, 1947 and they moved to Michigan in 1953. She was a faithful member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years and served as church secretary for 22 years.
She is survived by her daughters; Lorinda Ayers of Charlotte, and Helen Boettcher of Lansing. Five grandchildren; David Ayers Jr. of Charlotte, Merideth Ayers of Vermontville, Aaron Boettcher of Lansing, Andrew (Stacie) Boettcher of Haslett and Mark (Nicole) Boettcher of DeWitt, seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Gladys West, Charles Ramsey, Edna Melvin, Robert Ramsey and John Ramsey, son-in-law; David Ayers Sr., and Lyle her loving husband of 53 years.
A funeral service will be held at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1902 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00pm with the Rev. James D. Green officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Dimondale Nursing Center and McLaren Hospice for their wonderful care of Ruby. Memorial donations may be made to the or Parker Memorial Baptist Church Missionary Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 3, 2019