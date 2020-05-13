Rudolph "Rudy" Masarik IV



St. Johns - Rudolph "Rudy" Masarik IV died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born June 27, 1959 in Lansing, MI the son of Rudolph III and Florence (Agler) Masarik. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1977 and enjoyed hunting. Rudy worked in construction but primarily he installed and finished drywall. Surviving is his wife, Ronda; one son, Rudolph "Rudy" Masarik V (Beth Wells); two daughters, Nicole Butcher and Kristen (Michael) Johnston; grandchildren, Audrey Masarik, Damen Masarik, Kiley Masarik, Dylan Masarik, Leighton Masarik, Madeline Wells, Mason Wells, Jayden Johnston, Lexus Lange and Dominic Harper; his parents, Rudolph and Florence, siblings, Robin (Fred) Moore, David (Beverly) Masarik, Cathy Masarik and James (Tereasa) Masarik and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Craig. Following Rudy's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









