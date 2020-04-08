|
Russ Hill
Russ Hill, "147 pounds of romping, stomping, razzle dazzle ability, agility, stability and all-around coolness" (as he often shared with us), died peacefully in the arms of his wife on April 1st.
He was the son of a published poetess and a successful orchard man. Among the many things he learned from them was the importance of hard work, a love of language, and the love of music. He worked hard all his life and enjoyed all kinds of music but favored San Francisco and Creole jazz. Growing up at a time when radio was more popular than television, he often talked about his favorite radio classics and, thanks to the internet was still able to listen and enjoy the old radio shows.
One of his closest friends, Jimmy, whom Russ would call "son", often referred to him as the "amazing one". And Russ was - he definitely had a gift. He could look at something, handle it, think about it and quickly understand how it worked or identify potential problems. Always.
He never backed away from a challenge especially when it came to figuring out how things worked or why they didn't work. He would work at it until he not only understood it but mastered it. Even as a young boy, he knew that in order to make sense of how something worked, it was sometimes necessary to take it apart; like the time when he was 7 years old and found a small motor of his father's. Russ's innate curiosity and need to understand why made him decide to take it apart and figure out how it worked. Unfortunately, once he had it all apart he wasn't able to reassemble it. So, to avoid getting in trouble, he hid the motor's remains. His father never did find that motor.
Russ was a smart cookie and his inherent troubleshooting skills made it possible for him to work his way from the assembly line, to earning his Journeyman papers, to becoming a Controls Engineer at GM.
However, Russ's talents weren't limited to technology and engineering. He also made the best apple and cherry pies. Anyone who had a slice of one of those pies could not praise them enough. The first time he brought his pies to a family gathering, they were so good his brother-in-law mistakenly praised his wife who, he declared proudly, always made the best pies ever. The look on his face when he learned that Russ had made them was priceless. We always thought if Russ had entered his pies in a baking contest at the county fair he would have won a blue ribbon.
Russ loved maps, old and new, and driving the old roads. Riding in the car with him was always an adventure and learning experience. He would share historical facts, identify unique, older cars he would see during the drive and sometimes share a personal story of drives he and his parents had taken as a child. He would tease the grandkids when he drove up to a red light and told it to turn green and then laugh at their amazement when it actually did turn green. No matter what, anybody who went for a ride with Russ would always exit the vehicle with more knowledge than what they had when first getting in.
He enjoyed watching basketball, especially women's, and softball (but not as much as basketball). He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren; following their travel teams around the state and country as well as showing up for every basketball and softball game throughout their high school and college careers. He also derived a great deal of pleasure from filming sporting events and would volunteer his time to scout teams for local high school coaches.
Russ will be missed, but he has only left us for a little while. Until we meet again, he will live on in the memories of his wife, Sandie, his three surviving siblings, Ron, Roger and Janet, his 4 children, Denise, Sarah, Karen and Heather, his 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Respecting his wishes, no funeral service will be held; and, in response to COVID, the family will be waiting to plan a memorial service until it is safe for all who miss and grieve for Russ to join them in sharing memories and honoring his life.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020