Russell Bird Bloom
Webberville - Russell Bird Bloom, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Webberville, Michigan. Born November 7, 1939 in Williamston to Robert and Ruth (Bickford) Bloom, Russell was a lifelong Webberville resident known for his ability to learn and master any skill or job. He worked as a farmer, with pigs, dairy cows, and crops for many years in addition to a variety of other jobs outside farming. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and collecting antique tractors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann Bloom in 2015; his parents; and his siblings, Louise Cooper and Helen Towersey.
Russell will be lovingly remembered by his children, Russell (Teresa) Bloom, Kelly (Brian) Davis, Robert (Caroline) Bloom, Jillynn (Bill) Oesterle, and Debbie (Scott) Grajewski; his 12 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Joe Bloom, Nancy (Glen) Ruder, Joann McCrum, and Judy Bloom.
Private funeral services will be held for the family, with interment to follow in Bell Oak Cemetery in Webberville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Webberville Gardening Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.