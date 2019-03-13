|
|
Russell Lowell Morden
Lansing, MI - Age 95, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Russell was born, June 6, 1923, in Lincoln, WI the son of Dewey and Emma Morden (Klebig). A Lansing area resident most of his life, Russell, a proud Army Veteran, retired from Oldsmobile as a design engineer after 23 years of service. He was a long time member at Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, traveling, genealogy and most of all, spending time with his family. Russell was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hazel; son, Charles and granddaughter, Cheryl Parshall (Milekovich). Russell and Hazel were married for 57 years and had 6 children, Charles-deceased (Marjorie McPhee), Ed (Joann) Morden, Mary (Anton) Milekovich, Robert (Nora) Morden, Ron (Kris) Morden and Jayne (Jack) Harris; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with two great grandchildren on the way. A father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, he will be missed by all that knew him. Russ touched each of us in his own loving way and will forever have a special place in our hearts. Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor G. Travis Downs officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel. Visitation will continue at the church 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the , or a in memory of Russell. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019