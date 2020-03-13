|
|
Russell Miller
Olivet - Russell "Pops" Thomas Miller, a man who thought for sure he was going to win the Publisher Clearing House, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Pops, 81, of Olivet was born August 31, 1938 in Clarkston, MO, the son of Thomas and Dorothy (Harrison) Miller. He proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Army in Radar Intelligence. Pops loved talking about his military service in his recent years. Russell married his sweetheart Marcia Kay Miller and together created their legacy until her passing in 1988. Pops was a jack of all trades working as a dynamiter for Cheney Limestone Blasting in his early years, and later driving truck for Pete Shrontz, until his retirement in 1990 as a Fork Lift Driver for Dowding Tool. People will remember Pops for being large and in charge. Pops was a man who jumped in to a project and got it done now. Pops also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his great-grandchildren and giving others puzzles, flowers and candy when he went to different places around town.
Russell is survived by his children, Robert (Linda) Miller, Bunny (Darold) Zink; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Deborah Cheeseman. He was predeceased by his wife, Marcia Miller; siblings, Vernon Miller, Billy Miller, Gwenda Powers, Norma Jean Hathaway, Wilbur Miller, Gary Miller and Nina Miller.
Friends are encouraged to support Russell's family. Funeral services are Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte with Pastor Steve Byrens officiating. Visitation is Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to or the . Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Russell on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte. The funeral service will also be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device that has internet access. Log on to www.prayfuneral.com, click on Dan's tribute, and then click on Photos & Videos. Just prior to the beginning of the service, a link will appear on this page to watch the webcast.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22, 2020