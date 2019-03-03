Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Russell Kropschot
East Lansing - Russell Stuart Kropschot, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A lifelong Spartan fan, Russell made a friend out of everyone he met, and he kept giving even after his passing by donating to Gift of Life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank M. Kropschot and June E. (Niles) Kropschot; and his brother, Robert Edward Kropschot.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Susan (Hiatt) Kropschot; his children, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Kropschot and Krissa (Milt) Hatfield; his grandchildren, Madeline and Caroline Hatfield, Erika (Jason) Orndorff, Chantalle Hyatt, Celisse (Carlos) Suescun, Lindsey Hyatt, and Levi Kropschot; his great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Lilyann, Channing, and Evangeline Orndorff, Jett Downing, Ivy Butler, and Kaeden Sullivan; his brother, Frank J. (Kathie) Kropschot; his sister-in-law, Corinne Kropschot; and his dear friend and neighbor, Marge Ritchie.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2019.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
