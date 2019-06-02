|
Russell S. Kropschot
Lansing - Russell S. Kropschot, born September 20, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan to Frank M Kropschot and June (Niles) Kropschot, died February 27, 2019, in Lansing. He was a Gift of Life donor, Meals on Wheels volunteer, and treasurer for the Hannah Friends Board.
Russ was dearly loved by his wife Susan, son Jeffrey (Rebecca), daughter Krissa (Milt) Hatfield, grandchildren, Erika (Jason) Orndorff, Chantalle Hyatt, Celisse (Carlos) Suescun, Lindsey Hyatt, Levi Kropschot, Madeline and Caroline Hatfield, great-grandchildren, Addilyn, LilyAnn, Channing and Evangeline Orndorff, Jett Downing, Ivy Butler, and Kaeden Sullivan; brother Frank (Kathie) and sister in law Corrine Kropschot. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Robert Kropschot.
Russell and Susan (Hiatt) Kropschot celebrated 55 years of marriage. They met at Coral Gables while students at MSU and Sue found his sense of humor and smile irresistible. They married July 1963 in the MSU Alumni Chapel and honeymooned at Copper Harbor.
Family, Friends, and Faith were important to Russ. He loved his family and treasured time spent with them. He was curious and enjoyed learning new things, traveling to new places, meeting and learning about people and making new friends. A life-long learner, he participated with grandchildren in Grandparents University at MSU. He was a member of Peoples Church (communicants' class of 1954 and in recent years was an usher), where he attended more than 70 years.
Russell worked for the State of Michigan, Financial Institutions Bureau, for 35 years. He was quietly proud of the safety and soundness of the institutions he was responsible for overseeing and was actively involved in the education of examiners and bankers. In retirement, Russell enjoyed performing reviews of state bank regulatory agencies with his industry peers. He also enjoyed the opportunity to meet with bankers in Europe and Asia during his career.
Russ was a loyal Spartan and Tiger fan and active in the MSU Rebounders and Downtown Coaches clubs. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and meeting athletes he admired. He relished being the curator of the Kropschot Sports Museum and sharing it with others. Meeting Ernie Harwell, arm wrestling with Whitey Ford and driving Bob Feller to his hotel made for good conversation when conducting tours of his 'museum'.
Golf was a lifelong love, with highlights of playing British Open courses in Scotland and attending the Masters and other major tournaments. He was proud of his feat of playing at least one 18-hole round in Michigan for 133 consecutive months. His East Lansing High School golf team played one round together each summer for 60 years - some including their golf coach and dear friend, Gus Ganakas. He passed along this love to his children with whom he spent countless hours on the golf course.
A proud student of Bailey Elementary and graduate of East Lansing High School, he enjoyed the many Class Reunions and Class of Champions get-togethers.
He will be dearly missed.
One more time Russ, as you reminded us - Today is Going to be a Great Day!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell's name to The Peoples Church, The Michigan Parkinson's Foundation, Gift of Life, City Rescue Mission or others.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at The Peoples Church, 200 W Grand River Avenue, East Lansing. A luncheon and chance to reminisce will follow downstairs in the Snider Social Hall immediately after the service. A visitation will be held in the Robertson Room at 10:00 am, preceding the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019