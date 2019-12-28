|
Russell W. Admire Jr.
Lansing - Age 79, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Russell was born on December 16, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Russell W., Sr. and Frances S. (Hampson) Admire. He served his country with the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, having been stationed in Germany. Russell was a truck driver and retired from Leaseway after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marianne; brothers, Gerald (Jerry) Admire, Gordan Admire and Joseph (Joe) Admire. Surviving are his children; son, Kenneth Admire and his daughter, Danelle Admire and family; daughter, Silvia Admire and Steve Every; daughter, Kathy (Terry) Vessel and family; step daughter, Michaela Moser and her children, Christina Moser and family, Tobias Moser and family, his sisters, Carole Tosh and Joyce Webber; and sister-in-law, Pam Admire. Following Russell's request, no services will be held and cremation will take place. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901 in memory of Russell W. Admire, Jr. Friends may send a family condolence to www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019