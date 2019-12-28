Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Admire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell W. Admire Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell W. Admire Jr. Obituary
Russell W. Admire Jr.

Lansing - Age 79, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Russell was born on December 16, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Russell W., Sr. and Frances S. (Hampson) Admire. He served his country with the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, having been stationed in Germany. Russell was a truck driver and retired from Leaseway after many years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marianne; brothers, Gerald (Jerry) Admire, Gordan Admire and Joseph (Joe) Admire. Surviving are his children; son, Kenneth Admire and his daughter, Danelle Admire and family; daughter, Silvia Admire and Steve Every; daughter, Kathy (Terry) Vessel and family; step daughter, Michaela Moser and her children, Christina Moser and family, Tobias Moser and family, his sisters, Carole Tosh and Joyce Webber; and sister-in-law, Pam Admire. Following Russell's request, no services will be held and cremation will take place. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901 in memory of Russell W. Admire, Jr. Friends may send a family condolence to www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -