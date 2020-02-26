|
|
Ruth A. (Simon) Geller
Haslett/Westphalia - Ruth passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 73 after a reoccurring illness. She was born May 2, 1946 to Florian and Eleanor (Smith) Simon who preceded her in death. Ruth graduated from Aquinas College with a BS in Business Administration. She was a proud General Motors employee in Lansing, Michigan for 33 years and then became a Real Estate Broker in her beloved Village of Pentwater, Michigan where she owned a second home for 16 years. Ruth also served as Executive Director for a non-profit housing organization in East Lansing. Ruth enjoyed golfing and was an avid MSU fan, even after moving from Haslett to Torrance, CA to be near the joys of her life, daughter Tiffany, granddaughter, Katherine and son-in-law, Harold. Ruth was always generous with her time in helping others. Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Ruth is survived by sisters, Mary Lou (Harry) Schmitt, Diane (Al) Stump; brothers, Ken (Kathy) Simon and Bernie (Martha) Simon; daughter, Tiffany (Harold) Reed; granddaughter, Katherine; and many nieces and nephews. Local arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. A Memorial Mass will be held on April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 201 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia, Mich. Visitation before Mass at 10 a.m. Share memories at www.HalversonStoneMyers.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020