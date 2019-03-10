|
Ruth Ann Beck
Ashley - Ruth Ann Beck, age 77, of Ashley, MI, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at The Laurels of Carson City.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI, on Monday, March 4, 2019at 4:00 P.M. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery at a later date.
Ruth was born in Ithaca, MI on February 10, 1942, the daughter of Edward Richard and Edna (Wilson) Chase. She graduated from Ithaca High School. Ruth married Duane Beck on December 24, 1962 in Alma. Duane passed away on December 9, 2007.
She worked as a CNA at Hazel Findlay Country Manor and also Ashley Care Center. Ruth was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She loved her dog Missy and her cat Bootsie. Ruth enjoyed her flowers, Detroit Tigers, U of M, watching Goldrush, and country music. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The time spent with them was very special to her. Her brother, sisters, nieces and nephews were also very important to her.
She is survived by 2 sons: Rick Beck of Ashley, MI; Jeff and Monica Beck of Willcox, AZ; son-in-law David Levandowski of Alma, MI; 8 grandchildren: Kaylee, Tiani, Rachelle, Rebecca, Kasandra, Samantha, Johnny, and Danielle; 10 great-grandchildren: Ryder, Eli, Erijah, Tori, Makenzie, Karter, Melva, Karter, Alasia and Mariko. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Kimberly Levandowski, siblings: Thelma Cheney, Fern Lover, Dolores "Jean" Smith, Norma Benner, Betty Mae Chase, Beverly Thayer, Edward "Bud" Chase, Carol Miller, and Dawn Sisco.
Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging, Ithaca, MI 48847. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019