Ruth Ann Bondy
1931 - 2020
Ruth Ann Bondy

Lansing - Our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ruth Ann Bondy, went to heaven on November 29, 2020 after a challenging year of illnesses.

She was born on August 29, 1931, the youngest of five children, to Lester and Ione McElmurry in Lansing, MI. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1950. After attending Michigan State University for a year, she went on to work for East Lansing School District for over 25 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John K. Bondy in July 19, 2012, her parents, Ione in 1973 and Lester in 1998, her four siblings, Robert, Morris, Margaret, and Doris, and her nephew, Robert (Bobby) McElmurry.

She will be terribly missed by her five children, Deborah L. (Ken) Pierce, David E. (Angie) Mitchell, Dennis G. (Tina) Mitchell, Diane R. (Douglas) Miller, and Darlene M. (Rick) Kunkel and special grandchildren Corey, Colleen, Chad, Nick, Michelle, Ryan, Casey, Stephanie, Sarah, Chelsea, 21 great grand-children and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at Tiffany Funeral Home at 12pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 3232 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48917. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral
12:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
