Ruth "Boots" Ann La Perriere
East Lansing - Ruth "Boots" Ann LaPerriere, of East Lansing, MI passed away peacefully into eternal life on January 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Boots was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 10, 1933. She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Helen Behnke, and Sister Shirley Larson. Boots was a lifelong dedicated parishioner and served on several committees at the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing.
Boots received her business degree from Green Bay Badger Business School in 1952 and went to work at the Marathon Paper Mill in Menominee, Michigan. She met the love of her life, Paul LaPerriere, and they were married on July 9, 1955. They moved to East Lansing where she went to work at Oldsmobile while Paul earned his bachelor degree at Michigan State. Boots was a Spartan through and through and followed Spartan football, basketball, and hockey being a season ticket holder for over 40 years, attending most every game. Never known for idles hands, Boots dedicated the next 10 years of her life working in the MSU athletic ticket office after raising her 3 boys before retiring. Boots and Paul travelled the world together well into her late 70's. They also travelled the United States from coast to coast, including Hawaii and Alaska with friends and family. Boots was an elite seamstress, quilter, homemaker, and was very talented with needlepoint. She hand quilted all of her quilts and each were given away to those she loved. One of her favorite places to vacation was Sanibel Island, Florida where she and Paul visited annually, always hosting family and friends for the last 40 years. She especially cherished having her grandchildren share the experience of Sanibel Island with her. Boots also spent many visits to The Grand Hotel on Mackinaw Island and shared her love for the Island by hosting her family many times. She loved inviting friends into her home and hosting parties, especially after an MSU victory! She was known as a second mom to many of her sons' friends. She was a mother to her 3 daughters-in-law and a matriarch of the LaPerriere family. Boots will be missed dearly by her husband of nearly 65 years. Boots lived life to the fullest and loved all who crossed her path. Go Green, Go White!
She is survived by her husband Paul LaPerriere; sons, Stephan (Carol) LaPerriere of Walled Lake, MI, Gary (Wendi) LaPerriere of Sanford, ME, and Todd (Lori) LaPerriere of Mason, MI; Sister, Helen "Pidgey" (Joe) Brisinte of Marinette, WI; Grandchildren, Alex and Will LaPerriere of Sanford, ME and Madison and Ethan LaPerriere of Mason, MI. The family would also like to recognize her caregiver Raya. Raya became a friend to Boots and Paul who provided the care that families pray for. Raya was compassionate, loving, and became family to us all. Thank you Raya for loving Boots as much as we do.
A Memorial will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 5pm at the Gorsline Runciman East Lansing Chapel, with visitation from 3pm to 5pm. A celebration of life will follow at Coral Gables. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or American Diabetes Association in memory of Boots.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020