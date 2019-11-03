|
Ruth Ann Trowbridge
Charlotte - Ruth Ann Trowbridge, age 87, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was born February 19, 1932, in Corunna the daughter of Virgil and Foryst (Jakeway) Yerrick. Ruth adored her family and always looked forward to spending time together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth had a great sense of humor and quick wit. She always kept everyone on their toes waiting for the next punch line. Ruth enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and traveling. She loved country music and made yearly trips to Florida, always making a stop in Nashville. Ruth was a staunch democrat and was very active in local politics. She retired after many years of service from Michigan Bell Telephone and later from United Way where she worked as a labor liaison.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pam (Barry) Walter of DeWitt; son, Todd (Susanne Rodriguez) Trowbridge of Charlotte; grandchildren: Todd (Neisha) Trowbridge Jr., Zachary Walter, Sean Larabee, Ryan Rausch, Jen Rausch; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sister, Marge Corden of Holt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon Trowbridge; daughter, Deb Rausch; son, Scott Trowbridge; sisters: Audrey Flagg, Marlene Pierce; and brother, Virgil Yerrick Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Jenson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 P.M. - 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Kalamo Hillside Cemetery at a later date.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Ruth's memory to the Capital Area United Way, 330 Marshall St., #203, Lansing, MI 48912.
To view Ruth's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019