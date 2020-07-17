1/1
Ruth Ann (Kingren) Wendrow
1932 - 2020
Ruth Ann (Kingren) Wendrow

Delta Twp. - Ruth Ann (Kingren) Wendrow, daughter of the late Edward & Agnes (Olsen) Kingren, was born in Newberry, MI on September 11, 1932 and died on July 11, 2020 in Lansing. Ruth Ann was a 1950 graduate of McMillan Township High School, Newberry. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in 1965 and Master of Arts in Elementary Education in 1969 from Eastern Michigan University. Ruth Ann taught middle school science and math in the Waverly School District for 23 years and served as chair or co-chair of the Science Department most of that time. Ruth Ann's brother, Robert Kingren predeceased her in 2007. Her special friend of 45 years, Gerald Blackburn predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her brother Edward "Billy" Kingren of Newberry; Robert's children, Brenson (Sharon), Charmond, Renee (Charles) Abram, and Russ (Tina), and by her first husband's niece, Judy Salminen, who was honored to be her primary caregiver for the last 2 ½ years.

Ruth Ann was an amazing lady. She was smart, spunky, and adventuresome. She didn't much like to cook, but she enjoyed every meal. She traveled to Alaska, New Zealand, Japan, her ancestral home Norway, and many other places. She loved travel and hiking and was a member of the International Walkers Association completing several 75 and 100-mile hikes. She enjoyed downhill skiing and was on a bowling league for many years. She loved to talk about her trips and the many special friends she acquired through her travels.

Per her request, cremation services were provided. A small memorial service celebrating Ruth Ann's life will be held in Newberry late summer or early fall. Those who wish may make contributions to the Capitol Area Humane Society or the National Park Foundation in memory of Ruth Ann Wendrow. Condolences may be expressed at www.Palmerbush.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Rest in peace, Aunt Ruth Ann. You were a wonderful woman who will be sadly missed!
Diane Braley
Family
