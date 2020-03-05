|
|
Ruth Ann Whipple
Mason - Ruth Ann (Anderson) Whipple age 82, of Mason, MI passed away on February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family while in the care of Eaton County Palliative Care Home. Born in Dansville, MI on March 11, 1937 to the late Forest and Alta Anderson. On December 4, 1957 she married Harlan Whipple and enjoyed 62 years of marital bliss.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband Harlan; children Jo Lynn Drumm, Leigh Ann Whipple, Tod (Amy) Whipple, and Daughter in law Carol Whipple. Grandchildren Jason (Crystal Ellsworth) Drumm, Jeremy (Ashlee) Drumm, Danielle (Brandon Jacobs) Drumm, Brandon (Bobbie Jo) Whipple, Craig (Kaitlyn Risner) Whipple, Chelsea Warner, and Emma Whipple. Great grandchildren Nova, Shilo, & Mia Drumm, Jazmin & Landyn Loveless, Sawyer & Maverick Drumm, Leyah Johnson & Brantley Jacobs, Riley & Aiden Whipple. All known as her Little Rays of Sunshine. Her sister Barbara Anderson of Clinton, Mississippi.
Ruth was preceded in death by her son Timothy R. Whipple in July 2016 as well as her parents and 8 of her siblings.
Family will receive friends on March 13, 2020 from 3-8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Mason, Michigan.
On Saturday March 14, 2020 at the VFW Post in Mason there will be a short Memorial Service starting at 1:00 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life.
Contributions in Memory of Ruth may be made to Eaton County Palliative Care, 2675 South Cochran Road, Charlotte, MI 48813 or VFW Post # 7309 Mason, 1243 Hull Road, Mason MI, 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020