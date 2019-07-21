Services
Ruth Anna Reinoehl


1924 - 2019
Ruth Anna Reinoehl Obituary
Ruth Anna Reinoehl

Kalamazoo, MI - Ruth Reinoehl, age 94, of Kalamazoo passed away on July 13, 2019. Ruth was an academic advisor at MSU. On January 4, 1944, she married John H. Reinoehl. She is survived by her 4 sons, Jack, Bruce (Terrie), Paul (Barbara) and Joel (Stacey); 6 grandchildren, Cathryn, Sarah, Kendra, Mary Alice, Bradley and Olivia; and 4 great-grandchildren. Private burial services will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Custer, MI. Arrangements by Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Ruth's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
