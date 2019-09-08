|
Ruth Burritt Greenbaum
East Lansing - Ruth Burritt Greenbaum, 98, passed away in her East Lansing home on August 10, 2019. Ruth was born in Yonkers, NY to Bailey and Ruth Burritt in 1921. She earned a bachelors degree from the University of Rochester, and a masters at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing (class of 1944), part of Case Western University. She practiced first as a pediatric nurse and later for Family Planning, and other clinical and research specialties. While at Case Western, she met medical student David Greenbaum; they were married in 1947, and remained inseparable until David's death in 2011. After brief residences in New Haven and New York City, they lived in Flemington, NJ for many years before finally settling in East Lansing in 1969. While docents at the Kresge Art Museum, Dr. and Ruth Greenbaum co-founded the Better Art Museum Committee, the result of which is today's Broad Art Museum. Ruth was a founding member of the Joy Luck Book Club, practiced Tai Chi, was a gourmet cook, a lover of nature and master gardener. She was also a philanthropist for social, political, environmental, and cultural causes.
She is already missed by her son Edward (Ted), daughter Elizabeth (Liz), seven grandchildren, and numerous close friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12 at the Broad Art Museum at 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Ruth's favorite charities, The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood.
