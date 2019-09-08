Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Broad Art Museum
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Greenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Burritt Greenbaum


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Burritt Greenbaum Obituary
Ruth Burritt Greenbaum

East Lansing - Ruth Burritt Greenbaum, 98, passed away in her East Lansing home on August 10, 2019. Ruth was born in Yonkers, NY to Bailey and Ruth Burritt in 1921. She earned a bachelors degree from the University of Rochester, and a masters at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing (class of 1944), part of Case Western University. She practiced first as a pediatric nurse and later for Family Planning, and other clinical and research specialties. While at Case Western, she met medical student David Greenbaum; they were married in 1947, and remained inseparable until David's death in 2011. After brief residences in New Haven and New York City, they lived in Flemington, NJ for many years before finally settling in East Lansing in 1969. While docents at the Kresge Art Museum, Dr. and Ruth Greenbaum co-founded the Better Art Museum Committee, the result of which is today's Broad Art Museum. Ruth was a founding member of the Joy Luck Book Club, practiced Tai Chi, was a gourmet cook, a lover of nature and master gardener. She was also a philanthropist for social, political, environmental, and cultural causes.

She is already missed by her son Edward (Ted), daughter Elizabeth (Liz), seven grandchildren, and numerous close friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12 at the Broad Art Museum at 5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Ruth's favorite charities, The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now