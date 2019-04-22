Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
801 N Bridge St
Dewitt, MI
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
801 N Bridge St
Dewitt, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
801 N Bridge St
Dewitt, MI
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Catholic Community of St. Jude
801 N Bridge St
Dewitt, MI
Lansing - Ruth Lorraine (Baar) Cairns was born on August 24, 1918, in Grand Rapids, MI born to Tobias and Ruth (Finnegan) Baar. She graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central in 1937. She met and married Alton Keith Cairns on November 2nd, 1940. She is the mother of five children, Richard, Laurence (Dolly), Sally (Dennis) Locher, James, and Scott. She had 8 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandkids. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting; of which she donated hundreds of these items to charity. In her lifetime, she donated thirteen gallons of blood. She loved playing cards, and board games of any sort.

She was predeceased by her husband Alton and her son Laurence.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the .

The family would like to say 'Thank you!' to the staff of the Far East Wing of Hazel Findlay, also Great Lakes Hospice. A special thank you, to Maureen and Joyce for their companionship.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23 2019, from 6:00pm- 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:30pm at Catholic Community of St. Jude located at 801 N Bridge St, Dewitt, MI 48820. A funeral will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11:00am, with a one hour prior visitation at Catholic Community of St. Jude located 801 N Bridge St, Dewitt, MI 48820.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
