Ruth Elizabeth Miller
East Lansing - Ruth Elizabeth Miller was born on May 3, 1933 in Queens, New York. She was the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth Stockinger. After her mother's death, when Ruth was 8 ½ years old, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Addie Stockinger.
Ruth attended grade school in Roslyn Heights, New York and graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She received her Master's in Public Health Nursing from the University of Michigan.
Moving to Michigan in 1965, Ruth became an instructor at the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Hancock, Michigan. She then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she worked as a Charge Nurse in the Psychiatric wards of the United States Veterans Administration Hospital. In the early 1970s, she helped design the Michigan Technological University Department of Nursing.
She was married for 61 years to her childhood sweetheart, the late Roswell Miller. They are survived by their three sons, David (Deanna), Wayne (Holly) and Richard (Joy Waldrop). Also survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah, Catherine, Daniel, Alexandra, Michael, Morgan and Kendall; and special friends, Jeff and LaRae Paulson.
Due to Covid-19, private services will be held. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing.
