Ruth Elizabeth Miller
1933 - 2020
Ruth Elizabeth Miller

East Lansing - Ruth Elizabeth Miller was born on May 3, 1933 in Queens, New York. She was the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth Stockinger. After her mother's death, when Ruth was 8 ½ years old, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Addie Stockinger.

Ruth attended grade school in Roslyn Heights, New York and graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. She received her Master's in Public Health Nursing from the University of Michigan.

Moving to Michigan in 1965, Ruth became an instructor at the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Hancock, Michigan. She then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she worked as a Charge Nurse in the Psychiatric wards of the United States Veterans Administration Hospital. In the early 1970s, she helped design the Michigan Technological University Department of Nursing.

She was married for 61 years to her childhood sweetheart, the late Roswell Miller. They are survived by their three sons, David (Deanna), Wayne (Holly) and Richard (Joy Waldrop). Also survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah, Catherine, Daniel, Alexandra, Michael, Morgan and Kendall; and special friends, Jeff and LaRae Paulson.

Due to Covid-19, private services will be held. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing.

View obituary and share memories at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
