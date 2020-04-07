Services
Ruth Ellen (McMichael) Bisard


1925 - 2020
Ruth Ellen (McMichael) Bisard Obituary
Ruth Ellen (McMichael) Bisard

Williamston - Ruth Ellen (McMichael) Bisard, of Williamston, Michigan, born March 11, 1925 in Sears, Michigan to Newton and Beulah McMichael, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Bisard, in 2015; her brothers, Glen and Thomas McMichael; sisters, Etta Arbogast and Grace Spindler.

Surviving are her sister, Peggy Dillon of Beaverton, MI; children, Susan Bisard of Alma, MI, Steven Bisard of Crestview, FL, and William Bisard of Williamston, MI; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Her sweet, kind, and patient nature will be sorely missed by all!

Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
