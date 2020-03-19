|
Ruth Gail (Rezewski) Dalling
Holt - Age 70, went to be with her Lord on March 15, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born March 16, 1949, in Detroit, MI to Leon and Anna Rezewski. Ruth grew up in Detroit and graduated from Mackenzie High School. She accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at a young age and her faith never wavered.
On June 20, 1970 she married the love of her life Gerald Dalling, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Southfield, MI. Together they had three children: Derek (Erin) Dalling, Jennifer Dalling, and Todd Dalling.
Ruth worked at Sparrow Health System (in multiple departments) but ended her service working in the Emergency Room as a Health Unit Coordinator after 22 years of service. She was also a trained paralegal.
She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren: Cierra Dalling-Palacio, Savana Palacio, Ashleigh Dalling, and Jonathan Dalling. She is also survived by her siblings Sharon Javery, Darlene (Alan) Swartz, Edward (Pamela) Rezewski, Barbara Witherspoon, and Donna Dalling, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves to mourn a network of friends and caretakers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, John and Sylvia Dalling; and brothers-in-law, Larry Javery, Jack Dalling and Joseph Witherspoon.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in the near future at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Lansing, MI. Her entire family would like to thank all the staff and doctors at MediLodge of Lansing as well as at McLaren Greater Lansing for all their compassion and care throughout this journey.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 733 Third Ave., New York, NY 10017 in memory of Ruth Dalling.
"But those who hope in the LORD will renew their STRENGTH. They will SOAR on wings like eagles; they will RUN and not grow weary; they will WALK and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020