Ruth Irene "Ruthie" Bryant
Ovid - Ruth Irene "Ruthie" Bryant, age 75, of Ovid, MI, went home to be with her Lord and Savior with her husband at her side Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
A Family Graveside Service will be held at Eureka Cemetery with Pastor Brendan Holmquist officiating. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Ruth was born in Chicago, IL on July 20, 1944, the daughter of Paul Hilmer and Ruth Evelyn (Vath) Ericson. She graduated from Kelly High School in Chicago, IL with the class of 1962. On August 15, 1964, Ruthie married Howard Eugene Bryant at First Baptist Church in Brookfield, IL. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage.
Ruthie loved children and spent many years caring for foster children and having a daycare in her home. She was a talented, understated artist who took great joy in painting. A seamstress who had received honors for her children's clothing designs, but was more honored by making teddy bears and repairing torn clothing.
Ruthie could always find the good in other people. She was the kindest, most giving, loving, caring, tenderhearted person we have known. Most of all, Ruthie took wonderful care of her husband and family. Ultimately, she was the greatest example of the love of Christ to all of us.
Ruthie is survived by husband Howard Bryant of Ovid, MI; 4 sons: Paul (Gwen) Bryant of Kentwood, MI; Eric Bryant of Sparta, MI; David (Jen) Bryant of Elsie, MI; and Loren (Amanda) Bryant of Ovid, MI; and 8 grandchildren: Emily, Tristan, Audrey, Elise, Jonathan, Jayna, Jubilee, and Elijah. She is also survived by her siblings: Evelyn Ericson, Edwin (Lois) Ericson, Margie Goeringer, Bill Ericson, Don (Alicia) Ericson, Karen Plumlee, and Shari Ericson; sister-in-law Sharron Bair, brother-in-law David Schanz, many nieces and nephews, and all the others who were honored to call her "Mom". Ruthie was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Bill Bair, and sister-in-law LuAnn Schanz.
The family requests that memorials be made to Moody Bible Institute - 820 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020