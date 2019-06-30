Resources
Ruth M. (Basel) Bateman Obituary
Minneapolis, MN - Ruth M. Bateman, age 94, passed away June 27, 2019, in Minneapolis, MN. She was born in Wellington Township, Alpena Co., MI, to Charles and Wilhelmina (Brandt) Basel. She graduated from Hillman (MI) High School in 1942 and became a Registered Nurse in 1946. Most of Ruth's career was spent working 36 years with the American Red Cross Great Lakes Regional Blood Program. In 1987 Ruth retired and moved to Alger, MI. She moved to Walker Place in Minneapolis, MN, in August, 2001, where she resided until her demise.

Ruth is survived by two children, Guy D. Bateman, of Tacoma, WA, and Della (Mitra) Somwaru, of Golden Valley, MN; her brother Carl O. Basel of Alpena, MI; and several nieces, nephews, and their descendents. Internment will be at the St. John Cemetery in Royston, MI, on July 5, 2019.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019
