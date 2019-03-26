Ruth M. Magen



East Lansing - April 12, 1926 - March 23, 2019



Ruth Magen died at the Burcham Hills Retirement Center on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born Ruth Sherman in Des Moines, Iowa, the youngest of three children. Her parents, Isaac and Betty as well as her two siblings, Arthur and Lillian preceded her in birth. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and briefly attended the University of Iowa.



She married Dr. Myron Magen in 1951, together they had three children Jed, Ned, and Randy. Myron passed away in 2008.



Ruth was a devoted mother, a determined democrat, dedicated Jew and die hard Spartan fan. She was proud of her children's accomplishments, enjoyed the company of her eight grandchildren, and her three great grandchildren. More recently she expressed contempt and disgust of President Trump. She was most recently a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek and was active in Jewish Organizations. She had season tickets to Michigan State Football and Basketball. In 1979 she and her friend Geri Potchen attended the final four game in Salt Lake City to watch Magic Johnson and the team win the National Championship.



The causes to which she volunteered time were numerous — too many to list here. She spent years volunteering at the March of Dimes Jean Granger Clinic and the Food Bank of Lansing. There was never a time she wasn't working for a candidate, a cause, or to better the life of another person. She had a strong sense of social justice; in the early1960s she was a vocal critic of the war in Vietnam.



During the last half of her life she traveled extensively, often by cruise ship. By the end of her life she had stepped foot on every continent and visited more than 90 countries.



She will be missed by her many friends in East Lansing where she lived for the last 47 years. Her regular Maj Jong group needs a new player. She is survived by her three sons, their spouses, children and great-grandchildren: Jed Magen and Carol Barrett of East Lansing, Ned Magen and Charlissa Magen of Soldotna, Alaska, and Randy Magen and Christine Chandler of Boise Idaho. Her grandchildren are Maurissa Escobar of Washougal, WA; Benjamin Magen of East Lansing; Zachary Magen of Grand Rapids; Hannah Magen, of Tacoma, WA; Noah Magen of Boise, ID; Molly Magen of Grand Rapids, and Eli Magen, of Mt. Pleasant. Her great grandchildren are Julissa and Arianna Escobar and Leo Magen.



A memorial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 29th in the Jackson Lounge at Wharton Center on the Michigan State University campus.



Donations can be made to the Myron and Ruth Magen Fund (AS0051), College of Osteopathic Medicine, Michigan State University, A310 East Fee Hall, East Lansing, MI, 48824-9902.



Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 26, 2019