Ruth Mae McMillin
Lansing - MCMILLIN, Ruth Mae (Coe) (Tottingham) - Age 87, of Lansing, formerly of Swartz Creek, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Graveside service will take place 2 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. Those desiring may make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
. Ruth was born on May 2, 1933 in Cadillac, Michigan, the daughter of Russell and Hazel (Smith) Coe. She graduated from Sexton High School in 1951. Ruth worked for the State of Michigan for 17 years before her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she enjoyed spending time with her friends in Florida. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Tirrell and Sandra Pettit; 5 grandchildren, Jamie (Travis) Reed, Chad (Stacy) Weldon, Donald (Caitlin) Tirrell, Andrea (Brent) Caito and Kristina Pettit; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Faith Wood. Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Tottingham; second husband, Gerald McMillin; parents, Russell and Hazel Coe; son-in-law, Neal Pettit; and brother-in-law, Vernon Wood. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com