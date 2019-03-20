|
Ruth Umbarger,
Traverse City formerly of Eaton Rapids - Passed away March 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Ruth was born in Springport, MI., August 7, 1926, the daughter of George and Mary (Price) Mock. She was a graduate of Eaton Rapids High School class of 1944 and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary 80th Division WWII Veterans Association. Ruth worked at Horner Woolen Mills for 4 years and later retired from Owens-Illinois in Charlotte after 24 years of service. She enjoyed watching baseball, quilting, traveling and listening to music. She particularly liked this poem, God saw the road was getting rough. The hills were hard to climb. He gently closed your weary eyes and whispered, "Peace be Thine". Ruth is survived by her daughters, Sue Ellen Thurston of Traverse City, Sally (Douglas) Knorr of Traverse City; sons, Keith (Carol) Umbarger of Holt, Kerry Umbarger of Eaton Rapids; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; half-sisters, Bonnie (LeRoy) Beagle of Eagle, Celia (Raymond) Ainslie of Empire, Sharlene (Dan) Winslow of Eaton Rapids, Becky Mock of Grand Ledge; half-brother, George (Geneva) Mock of Eaton Rapids; sister-in-law, Louise Mock of Eaton Rapids; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Umbarger; sisters, Fern Caldwell, Grace Firebaugh; brothers, Kenneth and Neil Mock; half-sister, Patricia Trumble.
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday March 22, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Eaton Rapids Historical Society. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019