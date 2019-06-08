Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Peake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Peake


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ryan Peake Obituary
Ryan Peake

Portland - Ryan James Peake passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. Ryan was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend whose memories will live on even though his departure was too soon. Ryan was born September 3, 1985 in Lansing to James and Karol (Monroe) Peake. He graduated from Portland High School Class of 2004 and most recently worked at Pekham Farms. Ryan looked forward to and enjoyed fishing and was a great mushroom hunter. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Karol Peake; sister, Jennifer (Rick) Martin; grandparents Barbara Boettcher and Harold Monroe along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Vaughn and Catherine Peake. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Roy Atherton, officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now