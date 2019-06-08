|
|
Ryan Peake
Portland - Ryan James Peake passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019. Ryan was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend whose memories will live on even though his departure was too soon. Ryan was born September 3, 1985 in Lansing to James and Karol (Monroe) Peake. He graduated from Portland High School Class of 2004 and most recently worked at Pekham Farms. Ryan looked forward to and enjoyed fishing and was a great mushroom hunter. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Karol Peake; sister, Jennifer (Rick) Martin; grandparents Barbara Boettcher and Harold Monroe along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Vaughn and Catherine Peake. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with Pastor Roy Atherton, officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 8, 2019