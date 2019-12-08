|
Sallie Ann Moriarty
Vermontville - Sallie Ann Moriarty age 65 of Vermontville, MI was promoted to glory on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1954 in Adrian, MI the daughter of Edward and Helen (Sebring) Kocienski. She married Patrick Moriarty on June 5, 1976 in East Lansing, MI. Sallie was an active member of her church. She loved to volunteer in organizations such as Awana, Red Cross, Relay for Life and various other church and community related activities. Sallie was a well-loved Senior CSR at Hastings Mutual Insurance Company. As a Pampered Chef Director Sallie mentored and built a loving team. Sallie wholeheartedly gave herself to the Lord, her family and her community. She always fully celebrated life and family.
Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years Patrick Moriarty. Children, James (Natalie) Moriarty of Washington, Carrie (Daniel) Drake of Eaton Rapids and Anthony Moriarty of Hastings. Grandchildren Katie, Cameryn, Silas, Samantha, Jordyn, Tanner, Lillian, Shane and Eliyanah. Sister Helen Renee (John) Bailey of Adrian. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Susan and Kathryn, and brother-in-law Charles.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Don Lambert and Ralph Thelen officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Lemmon Holton Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.lake funeralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019