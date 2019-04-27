|
Sally Ann Radicky Audette
Lansing - Age 85, passed away on February 20, 2019, at her home in Lansing, MI (Ingham County).
Sally was born May 21, 1933 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Jack and Marjorie Audette. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Douglas and Donald, son-in-laws Jeffrey and Richard, and her husband of 54 years, Bertrand.
Sally was an avid gardener, known as "The Flower Lady". She was retired after a long career as an administrative assistant for Reo Motors, Bruce-Mark Corp. and Tri-County Office on Aging.
Sally is remembered with love by her three daughters Jonelle Johnston, Michelle DeLine and Danise Audette who were by her side during her transition. Wishing her peace are her grandsons Matthew (Anna), Andrew (Alyssa) and Spencer (Christina), great-grandchildren Myia, Elayna, Skyler, Christian, Maximus, Brooklyn Sara and Josephine and also her best friend Johnnie Black.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Burcham Hills and Grace Hospice for their care and support. We could not have done this without you all.
There will be a small memorial service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on May 20, 2019 in the chapel at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Grace Hospice Services.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 27, 2019