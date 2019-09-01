|
Sally Heins
Eagle - Sally Ann Heins of Eagle passed away August 27, 2019. Sally was born in Lansing, Michigan to Richard H. and Marian (Schwarzkopf) Bennett. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1974. Sally enjoyed gardening just like her father and was a certified Master Gardener, she also enjoyed antiquing and loved the process of finding the "treasures." Over the years, she would restore purchased items and make them available in her very own Barn Owl Décor. She was an animal lover who adopted many pets over the years, always put others first and loved to surprise friends and family with small gifts to let them know she was thinking of them. Sally was the matriarch of the family and was a loving wife, mother and cherished her role as a grandma. She is survived by her husband of over forty-four years, Robert; children, Taylor, Derek (Susan), and Payton Heins; grandchildren, Grace Maria, Robert William and Henry Heins; twin-sister, Susan (Chuck) Maxbauer; brother, Tom (Barb) Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Chip Swieringa and Bob Perialas. A memorial gathering to celebrate Sally's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, casual attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sally's name may be given to the or the Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program (GLEAP). Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019