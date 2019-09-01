Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Heins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Heins


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Heins Obituary
Sally Heins

Eagle - Sally Ann Heins of Eagle passed away August 27, 2019. Sally was born in Lansing, Michigan to Richard H. and Marian (Schwarzkopf) Bennett. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1974. Sally enjoyed gardening just like her father and was a certified Master Gardener, she also enjoyed antiquing and loved the process of finding the "treasures." Over the years, she would restore purchased items and make them available in her very own Barn Owl Décor. She was an animal lover who adopted many pets over the years, always put others first and loved to surprise friends and family with small gifts to let them know she was thinking of them. Sally was the matriarch of the family and was a loving wife, mother and cherished her role as a grandma. She is survived by her husband of over forty-four years, Robert; children, Taylor, Derek (Susan), and Payton Heins; grandchildren, Grace Maria, Robert William and Henry Heins; twin-sister, Susan (Chuck) Maxbauer; brother, Tom (Barb) Bennett; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Chip Swieringa and Bob Perialas. A memorial gathering to celebrate Sally's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, casual attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sally's name may be given to the or the Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program (GLEAP). Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now