Sally J. Ralph
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally J. Ralph

St. Johns - Sally J. Ralph died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born September 25, 1942 in Alma, MI the daughter of Howard and Hazel (Green) Watkins. On February 16, 1985 she married Joseph F. Ralph Jr. and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Nancy and Hazel and three brothers, Jim, Bill and Howard. Sally worked for Sparrow Clinton Hospital for over 30 years as a ward secretary. Surviving are two daughters, Julie Watkins (Greg Bloomfield) of Laingsburg and Jeanne (Steve) Blankenship of Temperance, MI; one son Joseph V. Ralph of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren, Rich (Katie) Gregory and Emberly (Skylar) Drews, Gabriel Ralph, Andrea (Steve) Proper, Mark (Amanda) Blankenship, Erica Blankenship; seven great grandchildren, Allyana, Mia Grace and Larson Drews, Millee and Dylan Gregory, Austin and Adelynn Proper and one sister, Sharon Morgan. Following Sally's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Knob Hill Tavern at a later date once restrictions on gathering size have been increased. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved