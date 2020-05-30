Sally J. Ralph



St. Johns - Sally J. Ralph died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born September 25, 1942 in Alma, MI the daughter of Howard and Hazel (Green) Watkins. On February 16, 1985 she married Joseph F. Ralph Jr. and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Nancy and Hazel and three brothers, Jim, Bill and Howard. Sally worked for Sparrow Clinton Hospital for over 30 years as a ward secretary. Surviving are two daughters, Julie Watkins (Greg Bloomfield) of Laingsburg and Jeanne (Steve) Blankenship of Temperance, MI; one son Joseph V. Ralph of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren, Rich (Katie) Gregory and Emberly (Skylar) Drews, Gabriel Ralph, Andrea (Steve) Proper, Mark (Amanda) Blankenship, Erica Blankenship; seven great grandchildren, Allyana, Mia Grace and Larson Drews, Millee and Dylan Gregory, Austin and Adelynn Proper and one sister, Sharon Morgan. Following Sally's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Knob Hill Tavern at a later date once restrictions on gathering size have been increased. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store