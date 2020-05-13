Sally Joan (Cole) Randall
Lansing - Age 86, departed this world to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on April 25, 1933 in Petoskey, MI. Sally was the daughter of Millicent Anna Cole and Ira D. Cole. In 1938, Sally was crowned "Miss Lansing" at the age of 5, tap dancing a Shirley Temple number to win over adult contestants. Sally was head cheerleader at Sexton High School (class of 51) and was the only cheerleader required to wear pants since she was the one that did the flips. This was all self-taught. She married Don Randall on March 3, 1951 before he went to bootcamp for the U.S. Army. When Don was sent to Germany, Sally stayed behind working to earn enough money to join him. Sally traveled the Atlantic via the Queen Mary, arriving on their first anniversary. They enjoyed traveling around Europe during their spare time. In addition to being gifted at sewing and crocheting, Sally would say that being a mother was her greatest accomplishment. Nothing gave her more joy than her children and grandchildren. Sally had the most effervescent personality, a delightful laugh, and a captivating smile. Even though she was beautiful, her true beauty was her heart and the love she shared with everyone. In her last few years, even though Alzheimer's was robbing her of her mind and body, she would often giggle, and to the very end, she still smiled. Sally was preceded in death by Don, the love of her life, in 2012, and their youngest child, Charles, who died in 1978, just shy of turning six. Surviving are her children Nancy Vogl (David Strange) of Lansing, Maurice (Brenda), of Lansing, David (Carleen) of Olivet, Ann Hart (Shawn), Grant, FL, and Miriam Olsen (Jeff) of Lansing, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandsons. A private burial will take place May 22, 2020 at 10AM and Charles' ashes will be buried with Sally. This is the same day and time of Charles' funeral in 1978. A live stream/recording will take place for those outside the immediate family and can be viewed at liveasithappens.com/sally
Lansing - Age 86, departed this world to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on April 25, 1933 in Petoskey, MI. Sally was the daughter of Millicent Anna Cole and Ira D. Cole. In 1938, Sally was crowned "Miss Lansing" at the age of 5, tap dancing a Shirley Temple number to win over adult contestants. Sally was head cheerleader at Sexton High School (class of 51) and was the only cheerleader required to wear pants since she was the one that did the flips. This was all self-taught. She married Don Randall on March 3, 1951 before he went to bootcamp for the U.S. Army. When Don was sent to Germany, Sally stayed behind working to earn enough money to join him. Sally traveled the Atlantic via the Queen Mary, arriving on their first anniversary. They enjoyed traveling around Europe during their spare time. In addition to being gifted at sewing and crocheting, Sally would say that being a mother was her greatest accomplishment. Nothing gave her more joy than her children and grandchildren. Sally had the most effervescent personality, a delightful laugh, and a captivating smile. Even though she was beautiful, her true beauty was her heart and the love she shared with everyone. In her last few years, even though Alzheimer's was robbing her of her mind and body, she would often giggle, and to the very end, she still smiled. Sally was preceded in death by Don, the love of her life, in 2012, and their youngest child, Charles, who died in 1978, just shy of turning six. Surviving are her children Nancy Vogl (David Strange) of Lansing, Maurice (Brenda), of Lansing, David (Carleen) of Olivet, Ann Hart (Shawn), Grant, FL, and Miriam Olsen (Jeff) of Lansing, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandsons. A private burial will take place May 22, 2020 at 10AM and Charles' ashes will be buried with Sally. This is the same day and time of Charles' funeral in 1978. A live stream/recording will take place for those outside the immediate family and can be viewed at liveasithappens.com/sally
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.