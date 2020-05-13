Sally Joan (Cole) Randall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Joan (Cole) Randall

Lansing - Age 86, departed this world to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on April 25, 1933 in Petoskey, MI. Sally was the daughter of Millicent Anna Cole and Ira D. Cole. In 1938, Sally was crowned "Miss Lansing" at the age of 5, tap dancing a Shirley Temple number to win over adult contestants. Sally was head cheerleader at Sexton High School (class of 51) and was the only cheerleader required to wear pants since she was the one that did the flips. This was all self-taught. She married Don Randall on March 3, 1951 before he went to bootcamp for the U.S. Army. When Don was sent to Germany, Sally stayed behind working to earn enough money to join him. Sally traveled the Atlantic via the Queen Mary, arriving on their first anniversary. They enjoyed traveling around Europe during their spare time. In addition to being gifted at sewing and crocheting, Sally would say that being a mother was her greatest accomplishment. Nothing gave her more joy than her children and grandchildren. Sally had the most effervescent personality, a delightful laugh, and a captivating smile. Even though she was beautiful, her true beauty was her heart and the love she shared with everyone. In her last few years, even though Alzheimer's was robbing her of her mind and body, she would often giggle, and to the very end, she still smiled. Sally was preceded in death by Don, the love of her life, in 2012, and their youngest child, Charles, who died in 1978, just shy of turning six. Surviving are her children Nancy Vogl (David Strange) of Lansing, Maurice (Brenda), of Lansing, David (Carleen) of Olivet, Ann Hart (Shawn), Grant, FL, and Miriam Olsen (Jeff) of Lansing, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandsons. A private burial will take place May 22, 2020 at 10AM and Charles' ashes will be buried with Sally. This is the same day and time of Charles' funeral in 1978. A live stream/recording will take place for those outside the immediate family and can be viewed at liveasithappens.com/sally






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved