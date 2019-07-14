Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sally L. Wight


1948 - 2019
Bellevue - Sally L. Wight, age 71, of Bellevue, MI passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods in Battle Creek, MI. She was born in Battle Creek, MI on May 9, 1948 the daughter of Paul M. and Nora I. (Wood) Wight. Sally attended Bellevue Schools Special Education Program. She was employed with Goodwill Industries.

Sally enjoyed cross-stitching on plastic canvas, watching Detroit Tiger's Baseball, playing cards, and most of all listening to music. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working with the children and the horses at the Eaton Special Riding School. Sally loved horseback riding. In her youth, she would take off on her horse, leaving her family to spend hours trying to find her. When Sally wasn't riding her horse, she was riding her cow that she raised from a calf. Sally was a caregiver. She worked in the nursery at Pleasantview Family Church. She loved the children and in turn they loved her. Sally also helped her sister Virginia care for their mother. During her stay at the nursing home, Sally liked playing BINGO as well as crafts and other activities they provided. She was a lifetime resident of their family centennial home at 6662 Griffen Hwy, Bellevue.

She is survived by her siblings, Dolores (Paul) Ford of Hammond, WI, Phyllis Watman of Battle Creek, Dale (Lois) Wight of Bellevue, Peggy (DeWayne) Jones of Dowling, Paul (Marie) Wight of Bellevue; and sister-in-law, Charlotte of Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Reuben, Burrell and Virginia Wight.

Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Bellevue on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019 with Pastor Steve Olmstead officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Bellevue, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Special Olympics, Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48859. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019
