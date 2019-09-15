Services
First Presbyterian Church Of D
162 N Bridge St
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-6183
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale
Sam Gordon Ross


1964 - 2019
Sam Gordon Ross Obituary
Sam Gordon Ross

Harrison - Sam Gordon Ross, age 55, passed August 31, 2019 in Clare Hospital. Sam was born in Lansing, MI on March 16, 1964 to Gordon W. Ross and Patricia Ross (Tester).

Sam is proceeded in death by Gordon Ross. Sam is survived by his mother, Patricia (Cliff) McNamara; his three children, Lauren Ross, John Ross & Abbigail Ross; his former wife, Kelly Ludwick; his siblings, Chris (Linda) Ross, Carl (Patty) Ross, Sara Ross and step brother, Casey McNamara; along with numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Annie.

Sam attended Holt High School, class of 1982, where he was an avid wrestler and football player. He was a Boy Scout, and spent many years in the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale. His greatest joys were Hunting, Fishing and his children.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28th from 1-4 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale, toward Parkinson's Research or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
