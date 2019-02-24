|
Sammy Lee Johnson
Lansing - Sammy Lee Johnson, 71, of Lansing, MI, born November 22, 1947 in Milan, Tennessee, passed away at home on February 11, 2019.
Sammy grew up in Lansing, Michigan and lived there for most of his life. Sammy had a great love of automobiles, music, animals, football, and most importantly his family.
Sammy is survived by his daughters Anne (Victor) Kingery, Sarah Johnson, Amy (Scott) Faulkner, and Tammy Niswander; grandchildren Theo and Victor Kingery, Sydney and Sarah Niswander, Riley and Madison Pell, Samantha (Cody) Woltjer, and Ashley Powers; great-grandchildren unborn baby boy Woltjer, Willow Jackson, and Illeana, Maurice, and Lilee Gonzales; sister Debra (Paul) Robinson; brother-in-law Jewel Garner; nieces Melisa (Nathan) Potts, and Heather (Steven) Kinne; nephew Paul LaFay; great nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Sammy was preceded in death by his mother Valley Collins, father Eddie Johnson, brother Eddie Johnson Jr, and sister Janette Garner.
Sammy was a kind man with a huge heart. He will be deeply missed.
For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Ele's Place, or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019