Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Lee Johnson


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sammy Lee Johnson Obituary
Sammy Lee Johnson

Lansing - Sammy Lee Johnson, 71, of Lansing, MI, born November 22, 1947 in Milan, Tennessee, passed away at home on February 11, 2019.

Sammy grew up in Lansing, Michigan and lived there for most of his life. Sammy had a great love of automobiles, music, animals, football, and most importantly his family.

Sammy is survived by his daughters Anne (Victor) Kingery, Sarah Johnson, Amy (Scott) Faulkner, and Tammy Niswander; grandchildren Theo and Victor Kingery, Sydney and Sarah Niswander, Riley and Madison Pell, Samantha (Cody) Woltjer, and Ashley Powers; great-grandchildren unborn baby boy Woltjer, Willow Jackson, and Illeana, Maurice, and Lilee Gonzales; sister Debra (Paul) Robinson; brother-in-law Jewel Garner; nieces Melisa (Nathan) Potts, and Heather (Steven) Kinne; nephew Paul LaFay; great nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Sammy was preceded in death by his mother Valley Collins, father Eddie Johnson, brother Eddie Johnson Jr, and sister Janette Garner.

Sammy was a kind man with a huge heart. He will be deeply missed.

For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Ele's Place, or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now