Samuel Albert Terranova
Delta Twp. - Born February 21, 1927 in Lansing, the son of the late Albert and Mary (Novara) Terranova, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Sam graduated from MSU and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He began his career in the grocery business in 1951. Sam owned Terranova's Thriftway's of Lansing and DeWitt and his motto was "The Meating Place." He also owned Sam's Kitchen in DeWitt. Nothing made Sam more happy than spending time with his family. Sam and Alice also enjoyed spending winter in Florida where he loved to golf and socialize with friends. Sam enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, playing golf, boating and making pizza. Sam was married to Alice Terranova for 63 years until she passed away in 2013. Sam and Alice were founding members of St. Gerard Catholic Church. They were excellent examples of a faith filled family and were very active in their church.
Surviving are his 6 children: Albert (Peggy), Leonard (Liz), Thomas (Sandra), Robert (Bunny), Paul (Celine) and Mary (Jerry) Cook, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several loving nieces, nephews and friends. Sam is also preceded in death by his 2 grandsons: Chad and Sammy Terranova.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 & 5-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Visitation continues Wednesday at the church beginning at 9:30AM. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church in memory of Sam. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 26, 2019