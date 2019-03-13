|
|
Samuel Glen Glover
Nashville - Mr. Samuel Glen Glover, age 68, of Nashville, MI, formerly of Armada, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home.
Sam was born in Lansing, MI on October 30, 1950, the son of the late George and Elinor (West) Glover. He was raised in Webberville, MI, and graduated from Webberville High School in 1969. Sam continued his education attending Central Michigan University, where he studied physical education and geography.
Sam spent his entire teaching career in the Romeo School District at Powell Junior High/Middle School. He coached both basketball and baseball at the junior high level for several years. Later, Sam started and ran the intramural sports program at Powell Middle School, so students could stay active and develop a love of sports. In 2007, he retired after 33 years of teaching.
His love of hunting led him to Nashville, MI where he had his retirement home built. Using his passion for carpentry and eye for detail, Sam completed all of the finish work in his new home. In his spare time he enjoyed being in the great outdoors. His number one passion was his kids and grandkids. Papa's house and the cottage were always favorite destinations for the kids/grandchildren. Spending time with Papa hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying the outdoors. Sam's grandchildren were the love of his life, whether watching their sporting event, or casting a line, he would never miss an opportunity to spend time with them.
Sam is survived by his two daughters, Katie (Eric) Salladay, Becky (Eric) Gardner, their mother Nita, his two brothers, Rob (Marge) Glover, Greg (Beth) Glover, 4 grandchildren Braden & Kamryn Salladay, and Tyler & Ryann Gardner. He was preceded in death by his grandson Easton Salladay.
A memorial will be conducted privately, April 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at his house; per Sam's request all who wish to attend should wear jeans and a flannel shirt. For further details email Katie ([email protected]) or Becky ([email protected]).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019