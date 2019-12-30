|
|
Sandra Ann Bierwagen
Lansing - Sandra (Sandy) Ann Bierwagen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully into eternal life at home surrounded by her loving family on December 28, 2019.
Sandra was born May 16, 1936 in Owosso, MI, the fourth daughter of Russell and Vaudrey (Curtis) Barnard. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1954. Sandy met and married Robert (Bob) Bierwagen, Sr. on October 3, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage with him in 2019. She spent her adult life as a loving mother and homemaker, occasionally working part-time in children's clothing shops and as a representative for Coca Cola Company. Sandra was also a long-time member and active parishioner at St. Therese Church in Lansing. She enjoyed drawing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, writing, doing ceramics, making afghans, towels and scrubbies for her family and friends, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her four sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known by all for her strong independent spirit and her loving acceptance of everyone she met.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert, Sr.; 4 children, Robert (Michelle) Bierwagen, Jr., John (Linda) Bierwagen, Barbara (Kevin) Tyler, and Bonnie Bierwagen. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Tyler, Andrea Bierwagen, Matthew Bierwagen, Cassandra Tyler, Paul (Shelby) Bierwagen, Derek Bierwagen, and Jordan Tyler; 3 great-grandchildren, Claire, Luke, and Grace Tyler; sister, Sue (Richard) Smith; brother-in-law, Don VanSteenburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 older sisters, Louise, Carol, and Janet.
Visitation will be 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 with a 7 PM Vigil Service at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday January 4, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Fr. John Fain will officiate the service. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020