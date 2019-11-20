|
|
Sandra Ann Fenner
Lansing, MI - Age 83, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019. Sandra was born, March 30, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Arlene (Sopp) Lewis. Sandra was a Lansing resident all of her life and worked at the Waverly Schools for over 40 years. She was a past member of the Grand Ledge Country Club and loved her dogs greatly. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mortimer in 2013; sister, Valerie Van Note and brother in law, Dave Van Note. She is survived by her loving children, Tim (Tammy) Fenner, Pete (Brenda) Fenner, Amy (Mark) Schnople and Lisa (Brian) Songer; sister, Kandy (Monty) Byington; grandchildren, Cameron Berry, Chelsea and Zachary Fenner, Jacob and Emily Songer, Mitchell and Morgan Fekete. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the or Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Sandra. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019